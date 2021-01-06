 Nokia appoints new Asia Pacific head - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Nokia appoints new Asia Pacific head

06 JAN 2021

Finnish equipment vendor Nokia appointed John Harrington as head of Asia Pacific and Japan, replacing Jae Won who shifted to lead the the company’s mobile networks business group for the region along with greater China and India.

The appointments became effective on 4 January.

Harrington has more than 25 years of experience in technical sales, customer relationship management and business development: he was previously SVP for major accounts in the US and served as head of Nokia in Japan for three years.

In a statement, Harrington said he looks forward to expanding Nokia’s presence in the region, especially the enterprise segment, and fostering close ties with service providers.

The changes in Asia Pacific are part of a major corporate overhaul announced in October 2020, when new CEO Pekka Lundmark warned it faced a financially challenging 2021 with the need to pump further funds into 5G R&D.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

