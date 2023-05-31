 New Zealand reviews rural connectivity options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

New Zealand reviews rural connectivity options

31 MAY 2023

New Zealand’s Commerce Commission kicked off a study of rural connectivity to gain a clearer picture of how the telecoms market is serving communities, businesses and farmers in remote areas, with the aim of closing the so-called information gap.

Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson explained in a statement that despite the rollout of fibre to 87 per cent of the population, a significant number of consumers live in rural and remote areas where services might not be available, can cost more and don’t generally perform as well as in urbans areas.

The goal of the Rural Connectivity Study is to gather better information about the technologies available outside fibre areas.

“We are interested in the pricing of these technologies, the performance of them and what the consumer experience looks like,” Gilbertson said.

“While our most recent Measuring Broadband New Zealand report shows the potential of satellite for these areas, we want to know more about the full range of options available to rural consumers.”

Gilbertson added the Commerce Commission will work directly “with a range of stakeholders including network operators and service providers, but also end-users, advocacy groups and government departments”.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

NZ pushes for standard contract summaries
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association