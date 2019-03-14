 New Zealand renews 3G, 4G spectrum rights - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

New Zealand renews 3G, 4G spectrum rights

14 MAR 2019

The New Zealand government confirmed most spectrum rights in the 2.1GHz and 1.8GHz bands will be renewed when they expire in 2021, although some airwaves will be released for other uses.

In a statement, Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Kris Faafoi said the renewal is intended to ensure mobile network operators can continue to provide 3G and 4G services. The rights offered will cover a 20-year period.

“When it comes to considering the next round of spectrum management rights, it’s important we strike the right balance to ensure spectrum is used efficiently to benefit all New Zealanders,” Faafoi added.

The cabinet agreed to renew all spectrum rights in the 2.1GHz band held by operators Vodafone, Spark and 2degrees, as well as 40MHz of the 50MHz each of the three is allocated in the 1.8GHz band.

Hautaki, part of a charitable trust dedicated to boosting Maori participation in the ICT sector, also will be offered full renewal of its existing 30MHz in the 2.1GHz band. Australian operator Telstra holds rights in that band, but does not currently use them and they won’t be renewed.

Faafoi said cellular technology is constantly evolving, “so we need to have some spectrum in reserve to remain flexible to change. The 40MHz that’s been freed up from these partial renewals might be used for new technologies or by the new emergency services network that is currently being considered”.

2degrees was pleased to have certainty after the spectrum expires in 2021, but said it was disappointed some of the spectrum has been set aside, Reseller News reported.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark claims a first in 5G cars

Hutch Lanka secures 4G rollout funds

Spark takes LTE-M national
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

MWC19 Barcelona – Wednesday highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association