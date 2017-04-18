English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Network sharing cuts China LTE capex 16%

18 APR 2017

A network sharing arrangement between China Unicom and China Telecom – the country’s second and third largest mobile operators respectively – led to a 16 per cent decline in LTE capex during 2016 compared with 2015, according to IHS Markit.

However, IHS noted the combined number of LTE base stations deployed by all three Chinese operators in 2016 was just over 1 million, which was the same as in 2015. The country’s overall mobile infrastructure market – covering 2G, 3G and 4G gear – fell 9 per cent year-on-year in 2016 to $12 billion, with 4G accounting for $10 billion.

The Chinese mobile infrastructure macro hardware market is forecast to decline at an average annual rate of 34 per cent from 2016 to 2021.

Stephane Teral, senior research director at IHS Markit, said: “We expect the mobile infrastructure macro hardware market in China to continue to go south, with a double-digit decline anticipated in 2017 due to the end of massive LTE rollouts. In the long run, we forecast the Chinese RAN and packet core infrastructure market to slow down further to $2 billion in 2021 – a 34 per cent annual decline.”

China, the world’s largest mobile market with 1.3 billion subscribers, saw its LTE penetration jump from 32 per cent in 2015 to 58 per cent in 2016. China Mobile’s GSM/TD-SCDMA/LTE network accounts for 64 per cent of total connections.

China Unicom, the country’s second largest mobile operator, said in November it saved more than CNY2 billion ($299 million) in capex in 2016 through its cooperation with rival China Telecom to jointly construct and share network resources.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Unicom ownership structure under review

China Telecom, HKT partner on mobile money service

China Telecom preparing HK MVNO launch
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association