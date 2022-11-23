 Netlinkz taps SpaceX in remote broadband move - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Netlinkz taps SpaceX in remote broadband move

23 NOV 2022

Australian connectivity company Netlinkz pledged benefits for enterprises and government institutions operating in remote areas of its home market and New Zealand after securing a reseller deal with SpaceX to deliver satellite broadband.

In a filing with the Australian Stock Exchange, Netlinkz outlined a plan to combine its proprietary virtual secure network (VSN) set-up with SpaceX’s low Earth orbit (LEO) Starlink birds in a bundled broadband proposition.

Netlinkz’ reseller deal with SpaceX is non-exclusive but global in scope, with no minimum time period.

The Australian company explained it will initially deliver “secure online services including health, education and financial” to rural and remote areas of the two nations, with an eye to also offering satellite-based mobile internet services to “the mining and transport industries, boating and marine, and for recreational vehicles”.

Netlinkz plans to launch its first services in mid-December and outlined plans to expand into other markets in 2023, citing the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Qatar, Singapore and Japan as among the countries where it has distribution deals.

Author

Michael Carroll

