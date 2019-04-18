 Nepal orders Ncell to pay up in tax case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Nepal orders Ncell to pay up in tax case

18 APR 2019

Ncell, the largest mobile operator in Nepal, was ordered to pay a capital gains tax of NPR39.06 billion ($348 million) relating to its acquisition by Axiata Group in 2016.

In a statement, Malaysia-based Axiata Group confirmed its subsidiary received the demand from the Large Taxpayers Office and must make the payment by 22 April.

Last week, Nepal’s Supreme Court processed a capital gains tax demand against the group and gave the tax authority three months to determine the amount owed.

Axiata Group said it and Ncell are currently reviewing the demand and considering an appropriate course of action.

The operator has a 40 per cent market share by subscribers in Nepal. In the filing, Axiata Group said Ncell’s total capex over the past two years reached $164 million.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Axiata faces ticking clock over Ncell tax bill

Axiata awaiting Ncell tax demand decision

India merger, forex costs hit Axiata financials
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Turkeys, sleepless nights and a load of 5G

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Brands

Mobile Mix: “Hey Google, what’s Qualcomm up to?”

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association