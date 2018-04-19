English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NEC, Docomo trial 5G-based remote medical exams

19 APR 2018

Japan-based NEC supported field trials of remote medical examinations using 5G network technology, which enabled real-time communication and sharing of images taken by a 4K close-up camera, HD echocardiographic video and MRI images.

The images were transmitted using a 4K video conference system between Wakayama Medical University and Hidakagawa Kokuho Kawakami Clinic, around 30km from the university.

NEC set up a base station system using the 28GHz band as part of a 5G demo conducted by NTT Docomo with support from the Wakayama Prefecture government and the university.

Wakayama Prefecture is a mountainous, sparsely populated region, with limited access to advanced medical facilities. In addition, the medical offices located there are often understaffed and doctors are frequently required to see patients who are outside of their expertise, NEC said in a statement.

Jun Mashino, senior research engineer for 5G radio access at Docomo, said: “The trials showed us 5G can play a role in solving social issues, such as reducing regional disparities in the delivery of healthcare. We plan to create new business models and value by continuing to take advantage of 5G technologies in collaboration with ICT vendors, and a wide variety of companies and organisations in the near future.”

NEC used a massive-element Active Antenna System (AAS) with a fully digital control system to enable simultaneous beamforming in multiple directions from a single massive-element AAS unit. The vendor said this efficiently implements high-speed and high-capacity communication without interfering with adjacent users through spatial multiplexing.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei looks to 5G to spur smartphone growth

Huawei releases single RAN for 5G era

Japan operators target Line with RCS message service
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association