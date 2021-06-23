NEC, Docomo target open RAN opex cuts

NEC and NTT Docomo expanded an R&D partnership to cover joint development of RAN intelligent controllers (RICs) with the aim of improving performance and reducing operating costs through automation.

NEC stated the companies will boost open RAN performance by lowering power consumption of network equipment, employing the RIC to autonomously optimise radio resources.

The RIC is a key component of open and virtualised RANs, the company explained.

Their initial focus will be on automating base station settings.

NEC noted equipment conforming to fronthaul specifications defined by the O-RAN Alliance enables interoperability with different vendors’ products and deploying RICs using AI allows “more sophisticated and efficient control” of networks.

The vendor today (23 June) also announced the planned launch of new O-RAN fronthaul interface-compliant Massive MIMO radio units for 5G base stations, which it aims to make available in 2022.

In 2020, Docomo’s parent company acquired a near 5 per cent stake in NEC and forged an R&D alliance covering next-generation network technologies.