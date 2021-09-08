 NEC, AWS strengthen cloud collaboration - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

NEC, AWS strengthen cloud collaboration

08 SEP 2021

NEC expanded a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) covering 5G and hybrid cloud offerings, seeking to speed enterprises’ digital transformation by deploying compatible infrastructure and applications at the network edge.

The collaboration brings together NEC’s high-performance cloud-native 5G core and AWS’ cloud and edge services. The Japanese vendor explained in a statement it will provide system integration enabling customers to deploy and scale 5G networks, improve automation and increase operational efficiencies.

In the cloud domain, NEC aims to develop services securely connecting on-premise and cloud environments, at high speed and with low latency.

NEC and AWS also plan to develop a range of offerings to accelerate the digital transformation of Japanese government activities.

The companies agreed a global collaboration in late 2020 and NEC is targeting having 3,000 AWS-certified engineers on board to accelerate the 5G and cloud offers.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

Tags

