English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

NBTC seeks power to levy fines over content removal

12 JUN 2017

Thai regulators, after unsuccessfully trying to pressure foreign internet companies to remove allegedly illegal content, proposed imposing fines on companies which don’t swiftly comply with take down requests in a bid to avoid taking cumbersome legal action.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is seeking the authority to demand the removal of content the country considers illegal without waiting for a court order, Bangkok Post reported. If the proposed framework is passed, companies subject to the requests would have about a month to comply.

In May, the government pressured ISPs in the country to block access to Facebook after the social media giant refused to remove 131 posts the government said were illegal. The country’s Criminal Court gave Facebook an ultimatum to take down the posts or face legal action. Facebook refused to remove many of the supposedly illicit webpages, claiming they do not violate its “community standards”.

The removal order was the latest in a flood of censorship requests issued by the government in recent months.

Natee Sukonrat, vice chairman of the NBTC, said the government now won’t attempt to block Facebook’s services in Thailand, but will immediately impose financial penalties, Bangkok Post reported: “They have to play by the rules. I think they will cooperate because they make a lot of money from Thailand.”

He didn’t disclose how the penalties would be determined.

The proposed framework would also require non-domestic internet companies to have a senior manager in the country who speaks Thai so they can respond faster to requests to remove content.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

True selects Ericsson to boost indoor coverage

TOT selects dtac to deploy 4G service

True Q1 profit drops, but data drives revenue growth
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association