Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAsiaNews

NBTC plays down impact of auction delay on 5G

18 JUN 2018

Thailand’s telecoms regulator predicted persistent delays in an auction of 1800MHz spectrum would have no knock-on effect on plans to launch 5G services in the country in 2020.

Takorn Tantasith, secretary general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), told Bangkok Post any failure to sell the 1800MHz spectrum should not impact government 5G goals because the next-generation technology operates in higher frequencies.

The sale of spectrum in the 850MHz and 1800MHz bands faced repeated delays, the most recent of which was due to a lack of a permanent NBTC board. The sale is necessary to enable continuity of service for operator dtac after a concession to use the frequencies from state-owned CAT Telecom expires in September.

Tantasith tipped the government to extend payment terms for dtac rivals AIS and True Move covering 1800MHz and 900MHz auctions completed in 2015 in an attempt to complete the latest sale in August, Bangkok Post stated.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

