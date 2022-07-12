 NBTC panels oppose True-dtac merger - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

NBTC panels oppose True-dtac merger

12 JUL 2022

A proposed merger between True Corp and Telenor Group’s mobile units in Thailand faced another obstacle, as two of four panels set up by the regulator to examine the impact of the tie-up voted against the long-awaited deal, Bangkok Post reported.

The newspaper wrote four subcommittees had completed studies, with the law and consumer protection panels voting against the merger by large margins. The technology and economics panels accessed the impact but did not vote on the deal.

Bangkok Post stated the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s (NBTC) board is expected to start reviewing reports from the subcommittees next week.

The regulator held three public hearings to gather input on how the merger would impact stakeholders.

In early April, AIS filed a petition with NBTC opposing the merger, which also faces resistance from the Thailand Consumer Council.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

