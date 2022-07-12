NBTC panels oppose True-dtac merger

A proposed merger between True Corp and Telenor Group’s mobile units in Thailand faced another obstacle, as two of four panels set up by the regulator to examine the impact of the tie-up voted against the long-awaited deal, Bangkok Post reported.

The newspaper wrote four subcommittees had completed studies, with the law and consumer protection panels voting against the merger by large margins. The technology and economics panels accessed the impact but did not vote on the deal.

Bangkok Post stated the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission’s (NBTC) board is expected to start reviewing reports from the subcommittees next week.

The regulator held three public hearings to gather input on how the merger would impact stakeholders.

In early April, AIS filed a petition with NBTC opposing the merger, which also faces resistance from the Thailand Consumer Council.