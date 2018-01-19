English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NBTC moves to make 1.8GHz band more affordable

19 JAN 2018

Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) detailed plans to increase the number of slots offered in an upcoming 1.8GHz spectrum auction from three to nine to make the sale more competitive.

Takorn Tantasith, NBTC secretary general, said the regulator believes nine 10MHz blocks will meet the needs of bidders better than the original three-licence plan, Bangkok Post reported.

The change was made after the auction draft underwent a public consultation in December 2017. In addition to 90MHz of spectrum offered in the 1.8GHz band, the auction will include 10MHz in the 850MHz band. The regulator said it plans to hold the auction by May.

Dtac, the country’s third-largest mobile operator with a 25 per cent market share, holds concessions to operate 10MHz in the 850MHz band and 45MHz in the 1.8GHz band. Both concessions with state-owned CAT Telecom expire in September.

Different sizes
Takorn said ten telecoms operators, including the country’s three major mobile operators AIS, True Move and dtac, requested the NBTC design the auction with a variety of spectrum block sizes, the newspaper reported.

In November 2017 the NBTC set the reserve price for the 10MHz block of 850MHz spectrum at THB37.98 billion ($1.19 billion), while the base price for each 30MHz block in the 1.8GHz band was set at THB37.45 billion.

Operators and analysts complained at the time the prices were high compared with international levels.

Both AIS and True are burdened with high debt levels after acquiring costly 4G spectrum in auctions in 2015. True paid THB76.3 billion for 10MHz of 900MHz spectrum and THB39.8 billion for a 15MHz block in the 1.8GHz band, while market leader AIS spent THB75.56 billion on the 900MHz spectrum and THB41 billion on the 1.8GHz airwaves.

Splitting the 1.8GHz spectrum into nine slots gives operators the option to bid for just one or two blocks, making acquiring spectrum in the band more feasible for some operators.

If the NBTC board approves the draft, the reserve price of a 10MHz slot will be set at THB12.4 billion, Bangkok Post said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australian telcos look to future with 3.4GHz buys

Australia raises $70M in multiband auction

Australia kicks off spectrum auction in four bands
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association