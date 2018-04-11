English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

NBN Co to run 5G trials in Melbourne

11 APR 2018

Australia’s National Broadband Network Company (NBN Co) announced it will launch 5G trials in the 3.5GHz band in Melbourne to see how 5G works as an access technology for delivering Fixed Wireless Access (FWA).

The national wholesale provider will use Ericsson’s 5G New Radio equipment in the trials running on 100Mz of 3.5GHz spectrum.

“We really want to use these tests to find out more about the technology and how it can help us deliver better services to our fixed-wireless end-users across Australia,” NBN Co CTO Ray Owen said at an event in Sydney.

A representative told Mobile World Live there are no plans at this stage to expand the trials, which are expected to start soon and run for a relatively short period, beyond Melbourne.

The company runs more than 2,500 fixed-wireless base stations across the country, providing service to about 225,000 end-users.

In December 2017 it secured spectrum through a multibank auction held by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA). It spent AUD4.01 million ($3.1 million) on five lots, the most expensive being 3.5MHz of 3.4GHz spectrum in Hobart for AUD1.5 million.

The 3.4GHz band (or C-band) is one of the few spectral bands on which the global telecoms industry is converging as it moves towards 5G, with strong support from governments around the world including China and Japan.

NBN co CEO Bill Morrow said previously it plans to participate in a 5G spectrum auction scheduled for later in the year.

ACMA announced in late October 2017 it would start to reallocate spectrum in the 3.6GHz band and move to more efficient arrangements in the 900MHz band to prepare for 5G broadband services.

Optus, the second largest mobile operator by connections in Australia, announced in February plans to roll out 5G technology with a FWA product in key metro areas by early 2019.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Korea operators to build shared 5G infrastructure

China to take 40% of 5G connections in 2025

KDDI sets up 5G investment fund
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association