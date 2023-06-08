 Naver Cloud, Nokia partner to drive digital initiatives - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Naver Cloud, Nokia partner to drive digital initiatives

08 JUN 2023

Naver Cloud and Nokia set their sights on Southeast Asia operators’ digital transformation through an initiative combining their cloud and IP network expertise.

In a statement, the companies explained they are focusing on improving best practices through joint initiatives, incubating start-ups using Naver Cloud and brand-building.

They plan to combine Naver’s cloud platform with Nokia’s IP routing and data centre switching network infrastructure.

The companies said they will encourage operators to implement a “sovereign cloud approach”, using local managed service providers and jointly promoting the cloud market in the region.

A partner benefit programme aims to expand Naver Cloud’s business.

Park Weongi, CEO of APAC business development at Naver Cloud, said their combined resources will “transform the DNA of the various industry verticals”, in turn helping “digital enterprises to scale quickly and cost-effectively”.

Nokia Asia Pacific VP of IP Business Kent Wong added. “As the digital economy continues to become all-pervasive, enterprises and telcos need best-in-class data centre infrastructure to provide a superior user experience and ensure extreme availability, reliability and scalability.”

Naver Cloud last week expanded a partnership with Samsung to launch a private 5G network for a South Korean building company.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Asia

