 Myanmar orders internet shutdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Myanmar orders internet shutdown

05 FEB 2020

The Myanmar government directed all operators in the country to halt mobile internet service in five townships, citing security requirements and public interest.

The directive from the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications (MoTC) affects the states of Rakhine and Chin, and will be limited to three months.

It is the second time townships in the regions have been disconnected, with the government previously imposing a data network shutdown in mid-2019.

The blackout was partially lifted in September 2019, but four other townships in the conflict-torn western states still have restricted internet services, as talks between government troops and opposing fighters continue.

Telenor Myanmar issued a statement explaining it had informed customers in the affected areas by SMS and continues its dialogue with the authorities to restore access.

In an effort to mitigate some of the impact of the shutdown, the operator reduced international calling rates for the affected areas.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Telenor rumoured to be in fresh Axiata talks

Axiata, Telenor drop merger discussions

Telenor chief content with Q2 performance
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association