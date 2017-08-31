English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Myanmar newcomer preparing 4G-only network

31 AUG 2017

Myanmar’s fourth mobile operator, MyTel, set the ambitious target of reaching 90 per cent of the country’s population with 4G coverage when it officially launches in Q1 2018.

MyTel plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion to deploy 7,200 base stations to build out a 4G-only network, Vietnam News Service reported.

The operator is a joint venture between Vietnam’s Viettel, which is contributing 49 per cent of the network investment, and a consortium of local companies operating under the name Myanmar National Tele & Communications (MNTC).

Myanmar’s government awarded the country’s fourth mobile licence to the joint venture in January. Mytel will share infrastructure with state-backed MecTel, a little-known operator which started service in 2013. MyTel counts 2,000 employees in Myanmar.

The newcomer will enter a highly competitive mobile market with state-owned MPT maintaining a 44 per cent market share, followed by Telenor Myanmar with a 37 per cent share and Ooredoo Myanmar on 19 per cent, according to the latest data from GSMA Intelligence.

CSR programme
At the recent opening ceremony of its headquarters in Yangon, MyTel signed a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Education of Myanmar to provide internet service to more 1,350 schools, supply computers and develop education management software. The project is part of MyTel’s corporate social responsibility commitment to invest $80 million over the next 15 years in the country.

Nguyen Manh Hung, Viettel’s general director, said MyTel will apply roaming charges for Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar which are equivalent to domestic charges, Vietnam News Service reported.

Viettel currently operates in nine overseas markets.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Grab earmarks $100M for Myanmar expansion

MPT taps MIMO tech, accelerates 4G launch

Ooredoo Myanmar launches App Zone
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association