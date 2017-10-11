Myanmar ISP GlobalNet unveils LTE plans

Global Technology Group, an ISP in Myanmar, announced it will launch LTE wireless broadband service for home and business users in 30 cities starting in April 2018, The Myanmar Times reported.

The company, also known as GlobalNet, was awarded 2x20MHz of spectrum in the 2.6GHz band in region 1, covering Myanmar’s capital city Nay Pyi Taw along along with the regions of Magway, Bago, Mon, Kayin and Tanintharyi, according to news website Internet in Myanmar. The ISP submitted a bid of $7.03 million for the spectrum.

Myanmar Post and Telecommunication Department allocated six lots of LTE spectrum across three regions in October 2016.

GlobalNet, with the largest fibre network in Myanmar city Yangon, so far focused on the business market. It received a network facilities service licence in 2015 and a fibre network licence in March 2017, The Myanmar Times said. It provides FTTx service in the regions of Yangon, Mandalay and Bago.

It faces competition from state-owned MPT, which started installing fibre connections to homes in August.

There are currently three mobile operators in Myanmar – MPT, Telenor and Ooredoo – but a fourth player, MyTel, is rolling out a 4G-only network and plans to launch service in Q1 2018.

The company, a joint venture between Vietnam-based Viettel and a consortium of local companies operating under the name Myanmar National Tele & Communications, was awarded a licence in January. Viettel is contributing 49 per cent of the network investment.