English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Myanmar 4G newcomers ready to roll

14 FEB 2018

Myanmar’s fourth mobile operator, MyTel, signalled its readiness to launch commercial service by completing a ceremonial first call between government officials in capital city Nay Pyi Taw and Vietnam, The Irrawaddy reported.

MyTel is building out a 4G-only network and aims to reach 90 per cent of the country’s population when it launches in the coming weeks. It opened branches across the country and hired about 2,000 people.

Meanwhile, Amara Communications, which acquired 4G spectrum in late 2016, kicked off a campaign in Yangon to promote its 4G+ data service ahead of a commercial launch by end-Q1, Myanmar Times reported. The company paid about $120 million for 2.6GHz spectrum licences in two regions. The company was established in Myanmar in 2011 to invest in the country’s rapidly developing telecoms market.

MyTel, a joint venture between a consortium of 11 local companies and Vietnam-based Viettel, was awarded the country’s fourth mobile licence in January 2017. It was issued a nationwide telecommunications licence by the Ministry of Transport and Communications last month.

Together with military-backed Viettel, the operator said it will invest nearly $1.5 billion to deploy 7,200 base stations nationwide.

The 4G newcomers will enter a highly competitive mobile market where state-owned MPT maintained a 48 per cent market share at end-2017, followed by Telenor Myanmar (37 per cent) and Ooredoo Myanmar (14 per cent), latest data from GSMA Intelligence shows. The country recently surpassed the 50 million subscriber milestone.

Additional 4G data players are due to enter: Global Technology Group, an ISP in Myanmar, announced in October 2017 it would launch LTE wireless broadband service for home and business users in 30 cities starting in April 2018. It also won 2.6GHz spectrum in one region in an October 2016 auction.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Investment key to continued Myanmar mobile growth

Ooredoo Myanmar cranks up 4G network on path to 5G

Telenor Myanmar takes 4G coverage to 29 cities
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC18 Preview – In Numbers

Feature: CES 2018 Review

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association