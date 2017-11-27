English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

MVNOs fuel subscriber growth in Australia

27 NOV 2017

MVNOs in Australia accounted for around 45 per cent of all new mobile connections in the first six months of 2017, collectively outpacing the individual performance of Optus, Vodafone Australia and Telstra.

Research company Telsyte reported MVNOs added more than 200,000 of 444,000 new services in operation or connections, ending June with 33.7 million connections.

The company said the growth was driven by Australians’ appetite for lower cost mobile plans, with price or value overtaking network performance as the most important factor when a consumer chooses a mobile service provider. Network performance had been the most important factor by consumers since 2012.

“We are entering an increasingly price competitive mobile services market in this pre-5G period,” said Telsyte senior analyst Alvin Lee.

The top performing MVNOs in the first half of 2017 were ALDImobile, Amaysim and Kogan Mobile, Telsyte said.

Off contract
More than half of handset plans are non-contract options. This trend remained steady for many years and research shows just 15 per cent of those who go off contract plans have gone back to them in the last five years.

Despite this, recontracting of premium-priced handsets such as the iPhone X and the Samsung Note 8 are likely to help mobile network operators fight back in the second half, the research company said.

Telsyte estimated up to 65 per cent of iPhone sales in 2H 2017 will be via mobile contracts, compared with about 50 per cent with previous iPhone “S” model years.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Australia to reallocate spectrum to prepare for 5G

Vodafone slams ACCC mobile roaming decision

Australia planning cross-sector 5G working group
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association