MPT names new chief

MPT-KSGM named Kazuhiko Masuda as deputy CEO, replacing Noboru Edagawa who was head of the Myanmar-based joint venture between MPT, KDDI and Sumitomo for three years.

Masuda joined the venture in April 2021 and served as adviser to Edagawa. He has more than 30 years of experience at KDDI in Japan, holding various leadership roles in planning, management and the consumer business unit.

In a statement, Masuda noted the company faces many challenges and he aims to use his experience to support the community by continuing to provide “lifeline telecoms services to the people of Myanmar in difficult situations”.

MPT closed March with 29.9 million mobile connections, giving it a near 44 per cent market share, GSMA Intelligence data showed.

The state-run operator formed the JV with the Japanese companies in 2014.