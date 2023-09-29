 MPT launches monthly data loans - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

MPT launches monthly data loans

29 SEP 2023
A truck displaying the MPT logo with a telecoms tower in the background

Myanmar-based MPT introduced a scheme to give customers data loans when their month allocation is used up, enabling them to borrow access to ensure connectivity in not interrupted.

The Yu Htar data service enables users to take loans ranging from 350MB to 2GB, with the amount and service fee applied to their next top-up, either fully or partially.

MPT CCO Tetsunori Nagashima stated: “We believe connectivity is more than just a service; it’s a lifeline that keeps people connected to what matters most,” adding “customers can stay connected, even during times of unexpected data depletion”.

Subscribers can borrow data multiple times per month, with each customer’s credit limit based on the number and amount of recharges.

Customers need to repay the previous debt to request another loan. The validity of the borrowed data service is 30 days.

The charge including service fee is MMK859 ($0.41) for 350MB and MMK4,949 for 2GB.

State-owned MPT is part of a joint venture with Japan-based KDDI and Sumitomo.

GSMA Intelligence placed the operators mobile connections at 29.7 million at end-June, ahead of Atom with 16.8 million and Ooredoo Myanmar on 8.7 million.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

