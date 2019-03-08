MPT-KSGM names next CEO - Mobile World Live

MPT-KSGM, a joint venture between MPT, KDDI and Sumitomo, named Noboru Edagawa as CEO, replacing Toshitake Amamiya from 1 April.

The new CEO joined the venture in early 2017 and became CTO in October that year. He previously held various senior positions for KDDI, including EVP for Engineering between 2014 and 2017; and general manager of the Consumer Business Strategy and Product and Service Planning divisions from 2005 to 2013.

Amamiya steps down after a little over two years as CEO.

As CTO, Edagawa oversaw the nationwide expansion of MPT’s 3G and LTE networks, and the deployment FTTH services. In a statement, he explained he will now steer the company “toward a solid and sound 5G era, forming the next generation foundation for the future of Myanmar”.

MPT stated another key goal for the new boss will be the introduction of IoT, part of a sweeping evolution of Myanmar’s telecom industry.

The targets are “in line with our commitment to Move Myanmar Forward to enrich more the lives of Myanmar people through enhanced telecommunications services,” Edagawa explained.

MPT is Myanmar’s largest mobile operator, with GSMA Intelligence data for Q4 2018 placing its market share at 47 per cent.

The state-run operator formed the JV with the Japanese companies in 2014.