English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Mobile, IT services drive Spark growth in FY17

18 AUG 2017

Spark New Zealand reported strong financials for its fiscal year ending 30 June, with lower depreciation costs boosting its bottom line, and strength in mobile and IT services driving steady revenue growth.

The operator’s net profit increased 13 per cent to NZD418 million ($306 million), which the company said was improved by a reduction in depreciation. Total revenue for the year increased 3.3 per cent year-on-year to NZD3.6 billion, driven by a 5.6 per cent rise in mobile turnover to NZD1.2 billion and a 19 per cent jump in its IT services business to NZD783 million.

Spark MD Simon Moutter said: “Operationally, we have made some big moves. The successful launch of our ‘Upgrade New Zealand’ programme saw wireless broadband connections grow to 84,000 (up 72,000), and fibre connections grow to 172,000 (up 73,000) – meaning around 37 per cent of Spark’s broadband base is now off copper.”

He said by 2020, Spark aims to have 85 per cent of its broadband customers migrated off copper onto fibre or wireless technologies.

Mobile strength
Mobile revenue gained on a 4.3 per cent increase in subscribers to 2.39 million and 4.1 per cent growth in high margin service revenue. Mobile service revenue rose 4.1 per cent to NZD781 million.

Post paid users increased 5.1 per cent to 1.14 million, while prepaid subs were up 4.1 per cent to 1.25 million at end-June. Total ARPU was down slightly to NZD27.27 from NZD27.47 a year ago.

Operating expenses rose 3.5 per cent to NZD2.6 billion, which Moutter said reflected higher short-term costs needed to address customer service challenges experienced last winter, and to manage the workload arising from strong growth in telecoms-as-a-service and IT service contract wins. In addition, he said there were costs related to the large-scale migration of customers off copper to wireless or fibre, and from Yahoo to SMX email.

Capex for FY17 rose 6.4 per cent to NZD415 million, or 11.5 per cent of revenue.

Spark’s outlook for fiscal 2018 forecasts flat to 2 per cent growth in revenue, and capex of about NZD410 million, down slightly from FY2017.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Spark chairman to step down in November

Telstra profit tumbles on rising NBN costs

Vodafone NZ, Spark, 2degrees facing fair trade probe
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association