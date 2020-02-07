 Mobile drives continued gains for AIS - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Mobile drives continued gains for AIS

07 FEB 2020

AIS, the largest mobile operator in Thailand, benefitted from continued mobile subscriber growth and rising ARPU in the final quarter of 2019, which translated to strong financials.

Net profit in Q4 rose 2.8 per cent year-on-year to THB7.03 billion ($225 million), which the company attributed to service revenue growth and cost saving from a dispute settlement with state-owned TOT.

Overall revenue increased 11 per cent to THB49.5 billion, driven by a 4.1 per cent rise in mobile to THB32.7 billion, and a 36 per cent jump in device and SIM sales to THB10.4 billion.

In a statement, the operator said price competition weakened from 2018 when unlimited data plans were offered on a broad basis. As a result of a continued shift of customers from prepaid to post-paid plans, average monthly 4G data consumption in 2019 rose 17 per cent to 12.7GB per user.

Net subscriber additions of 850,000 in 2019, took its total to 42 million. Its prepaid base was stable at 32.9 million while post-paid subs grew 11 per cent as a result of promotional handset discounts.

LTE penetration hit 71 per cent, up from 59 per cent at end-2018. Blended ARPU of THB260 was up 2 per cent.

Capex fell 5.5 per cent to THB19.1 billion, which the operator stated was a result of a new tower leasing contract with TOT.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SKT looks to 5G after profit hit

Globe profit climbs on data, subscriber gains

LG pins mobile hopes on 5G as woes continue
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association