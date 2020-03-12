 Mobifone ready for commercial 5G launch - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Mobifone ready for commercial 5G launch

12 MAR 2020

Vietnamese operator Mobifone completed tests on a pilot 5G network in four cities, making it the second mobile player in the country prepared to launch commercial service.

In a statement issued on 10 March, the operator said it spent nearly a year deploying and evaluating the performance of 5G base stations in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Hai Phong. It didn’t give a timeframe for when commercial service would begin.

The testing showed the network was capable of delivering download data rates of about 2Gb/s, it said, noting it worked with major 5G equipment providers to assess the responsiveness and service quality of the pilot network.

MobiFone, with a 22 per cent share of mobile subscribers, received a trial licence from the Ministry of Information and Communications in January 2019 to evaluate technical features and the feasibility of deploying a next-generation network.

Rival Viettel received a trial licence at the same time, and in May 2019 laid claim to being the first to demonstrate a 5G connection in Vietnam.

The operator invested about $40 million in 5G to date and aims to launch commercial services in June.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

