 Mitratel prepares for 5G with fibre asset purchase - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Mitratel prepares for 5G with fibre asset purchase

17 JAN 2023

Indonesia-based Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) stepped up a move to connect its portfolio of towers using optical fibre, acquiring more than 6,000km of cable assets from two local companies.

In a statement, Mitratel noted it signed purchase agreements with Sumber Cemerlang Kencana Permai and Trans Indonesia Superkoridor for fibre assets connecting 2,436 towers across 86 cities.

Theodorus Ardi Hartoko, Mitratel president director, explained the acquisition is designed to support the move to 5G services, which he expects to pick up in the next few years.

Mitratel claimed it is the largest tower company in Southeast Asia with 35,051 towers and 50,390 tenants at end-September 2022.

Indonesia’s government has been slow to release spectrum, keeping operators from expanding their 5G rollouts.

Telkomsel and Indosat Ooredoo launched limited 5G service in a few cities in 2021.

In October 2022, XL Axiata CTO I Gede Darmayusa said the company expects the government to release spectrum in the 700MHz and 3.5GHz bands this year and the 2.6GHz band in 2025.

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

