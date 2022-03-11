 Mitratel confident in 2022 performance - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Mitratel confident in 2022 performance

11 MAR 2022
tower

Indonesia-based Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel) expressed confidence it would maintain double-digit revenue growth this year and set plans to keep capex at an elevated level to cover ongoing network expansion in rural areas.

In an earnings release, Mitratel predicted revenue will grow 10 per cent despite higher outlay as it constructs towers in rural areas. It earmarked IDR9.9 trillion ($692 million) in capex, up slightly from 2021.

Net profit in 2021 grew 129.4 per cent year-on-year to IDR1.4 trillion and revenue 11 per cent to IDR6.9 trillion.

Tower leasing revenue grew 26.6 per cent to 5.4 trillion, accounting for 79 per cent of total revenue compared with 69.3 per cent in 2020.

It added 9,700 towers for a total of 28,200 sites under management, with tenants up 39.3 per cent to 42,594.

Colocation sites increased 18.9 per cent to 14,388.

Reseller business revenue decreased 28.9 per cent to IDR653 billion as the acquisition of nearly 3,000 towers from Telkomsel in 2020 and 2021 shifted a significant portion of sales to its tower leasing unit.

Tower-related revenue fell 19.5 per cent to IDR791 billion as it steps up efforts to focus on small cell and fibre initiatives.

Mitratel raised around IDR18.8 trillion in an IPO in November 2021.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association