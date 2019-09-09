 Microsoft president backs Huawei - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Microsoft president backs Huawei

09 SEP 2019

Microsoft president and chief legal officer Brad Smith challenged the US to provide evidence on why it sees Huawei as a national security threat, insisting the government had yet to prove its case against the vendor, Bloomberg reported.

He told Bloomberg’s Businessweek the government’s treatment of Huawei is un-American and there is no reason the vendor should not be allowed to buy technology from US companies, including Microsoft.

While Microsoft requested details on the reasoning behind the sanctions, Smith explained: “Oftentimes, what we get in response is, ‘Well, if you knew what we knew, you would agree with us.’ And our answer is, ‘great, show us what you know so we can decide for ourselves. That’s the way this country works’.”

He said such major decisions as an export ban shouldn’t be made without a “sound basis in fact, logic, and the rule of law” and requires more reasoning.

US President Donald Trump claims Huawei’s leadership has ties to the Chinese army and Communist Party.

Huawei has repeatedly pushed US regulators for an explanation of the ban and strenuously denies all accusations against it.

Backtracking
Trump last week appeared to change his stance towards Huawei, stating the US wasn’t looking to include the company in any trade deal with China. This runs contrary to a view he expressed in late May, when he said the company could be part of an accord and pushed for an easing of restrictions on US companies supplying components and software to Huawei.

In May the US Department of Commerce added Huawei to blacklist of businesses barred from buying components from domestic companies and moving to block use of its equipment in the country’s telecommunications networks. The ban is scheduled to take full effect in November.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Viettel leaves Huawei off 5G supplier list

AIS inks 5G R&D deals with Nokia, Huawei, ZTE

Huawei boss sees brighter future than feared
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Big brands in Berlin

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association