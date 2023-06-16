 Micron plans factory expansion in China - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Micron plans factory expansion in China

16 JUN 2023

US-based memory chipmaker Micron Technology pledged to invest CNY4.3 billion ($604.4 billion) in a chip factory in China, an apparent move to win government favour following a ban on use of its silicon.

In a post on its Chinese WeChat page, Micron Technology wrote it will expand production in the coming years by adding machinery to its chip-packaging and testing facility.

A new mobile DRAM, NAND and SSD production line will create around 500 jobs, adding to around 4,000 Micron Technology already employs in China.

Micron Technology added it will acquire packaging equipment from Taiwan-based Powertech Technology’s local subsidiary: the companies forged a strategic partnership in 2014 for assembly and packaging services.

China’s limited ban on Micron Technology’s products was widely seen as retaliation for US moves to restrict access to high-end components and chipmaking machinery.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

