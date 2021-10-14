Maxis readies for 5G with managed service acquisition

Malaysia-based Maxis acquired local managed network and security services specialist MyKRIS Asia for MYR157.5 million ($37.9 million), boosting its capabilities to deliver private networks and 5G fixed wireless access to enterprise customers.

In a statement, Maxis remarked the deal adds 70 engineers and support staff, and enhances its expertise in programmable networks.

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut stated the acquisition reinforces its position as a leading converged platform provider in the country.

The deal is expected to completed by Q1 2022, subject to conditions including approvals by MyKRIS Asia shareholders.

Paul McManus, Maxis’ chief enterprise business officer, noted managed network and security services are vital components for digital transformation strategies. “We look forward to expanding our suite of network and technical capabilities built on top of our programmable network.”

MyKRIS Asia’s customer base spans manufacturing, hospitality, aviation and services.