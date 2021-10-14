 Maxis readies for 5G with managed service acquisition - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Maxis readies for 5G with managed service acquisition

14 OCT 2021

Malaysia-based Maxis acquired local managed network and security services specialist MyKRIS Asia for MYR157.5 million ($37.9 million), boosting its capabilities to deliver private networks and 5G fixed wireless access to enterprise customers.

In a statement, Maxis remarked the deal adds 70 engineers and support staff, and enhances its expertise in programmable networks.

Maxis CEO Gokhan Ogut stated the acquisition reinforces its position as a leading converged platform provider in the country.

The deal is expected to completed by Q1 2022, subject to conditions including approvals by MyKRIS Asia shareholders.

Paul McManus, Maxis’ chief enterprise business officer, noted managed network and security services are vital components for digital transformation strategies. “We look forward to expanding our suite of network and technical capabilities built on top of our programmable network.”

MyKRIS Asia’s customer base spans manufacturing, hospitality, aviation and services.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Singtel, Ericsson target industry with 5G

Vietnam tipped for 5G auction in Q4

Airtel, Ericsson shift 5G trials to rural areas
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association