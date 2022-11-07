Maxis posts broad gains despite ARPU pressure

Maxis recorded gains in Q3, driven by growth in handset sales, post-paid subscribers and mobile revenue, though it recorded downward pressure on ARPU.

In a statement on 4 November, CEO Gokhan Ogut highlighted progress towards launching 5G services in the form of commencing sales of compatible devices that day.

He noted Maxis’ was pleased with its Q3 performance, which “underlines our stability in building the foundation for further growth”.

Mobile service revenue increased 2.7 per cent year-on-year to MYR1.8 billion ($379.4 million), with prepaid ARPU flat at MYR38.60 and post-paid down 1.7 per cent to MYR79.10.

Device sales rose 24.8 per cent to MYR297 million.

Its prepaid user based was down 1.8 per cent to 5.8 million, while post-paid increased 6.4 per cent to 3.3 million.

Average monthly data use rose 5.2 per cent to 26.3GB.

Net profit fell 3.1 per cent to MYYR315 million due to a one-off tax charge, with total revenue increasing 5.8 per cent to MYR2.4 billion.

Enterprise service revenue fell 5.1 per cent to MYR131 million and home fibre grew 22.7 per cent to MYR184 million.

The operator maintained its previous full-year guidance for low-to-mid single-digit gains in service revenue.

Capex for the first nine months was up 15.9 per cent to MYR684 million.