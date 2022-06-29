Malaysian operators near deal on DNB

Major mobile operators in Malaysia reportedly agreed terms to share ownership of state-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the special purpose company established by the government to manage a single 5G wholesale network.

The Straits Times reported six operator had agreed on what it described as a “non-binding term sheet” just ahead of a 30 June deadline to sign up to use DNB’s 5G infrastructure.

While the newspaper did not name the operators involved, they are understood to be the four major mobile players Celcom Axiata, Digi, Maxis and U-Mobile, along with Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications.

Sources told The Straits Times due diligence proceedings are now underway and should be completed in around two weeks. A shareholders agreement for a stake in DNB is set to be signed in July.

Previously, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications had agreed to use DNB’s 5G infrastructure. It was reported in May that Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U-Mobile were seeking a majority stake in the company, but the Malaysian government reportedly rejected this move.

DNB has already selected Ericsson as the exclusive equipment supplier.