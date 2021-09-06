Malaysia ramps rural coverage

A Malaysian government plan to improve rural connectivity moved ahead with a tower supporting 4G service constructed and 19 transmitter stations upgraded in the central state of Pahang.

In a statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) explained it plans to deploy a total of 23 towers and upgrade 67 existing transmitter stations as part of the initiative, which will completed in stages by March 2022.

The project is part of the National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) which the government announced in August 2020, seeking first to lay a foundation for nationwide broadband coverage and improve LTE service, with a second phase targeting 5G launches.

In February the government unveiled a plan to deploy a 5G network through special purpose vehicle Digital Nasional Berhad, which will give all licensed operators equal access to single nationwide wholesale network.

The controversial plan prompted a warning from the GSMA about the potential for a nationalised monopoly to replace the competitive wholesale market.