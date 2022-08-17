 Malaysia operators home in on 5G network terms - Mobile World Live
Asia
News

Malaysia operators home in on 5G network terms

17 AUG 2022

Malaysia media revealed the last mobile operators are ironing out details on the cost of using a single 5G wholesale network managed by state-owned Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) after recently reaching agreements to take equity stakes in the entity.

All six operators have until the end of August to finalise access terms, with Maxis and U-Mobile the last to agree on stakes, Malay Mail reported.

The Star wrote the government has no plans to extend the deadline.

Operators reportedly agreed terms to share ownership of DNB in June, with Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications the first to sign up, and Celcom Axiata and Digi coming on board later.

Malaysia’s government had offered to allocate up to 70 per cent equity in DNB to operators, but Celcom Axiata, Digi, Maxis and U-Mobile reportedly pressed for a combined majority stake: the government rejected this move.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

