Malaysia mulls online controls after Google, Meta talks

Malaysian authorities began assessing regulations similar to those implemented in Australia and Canada to address potential imbalances in online media, following discussions with representatives from Google and Meta Platforms.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated it and the Ministry of Communications and Digital are exploring a licensing and regulatory framework which could require Google and Meta Platforms to pay domestic media companies for the local news content they host and share.

MCMC said the talks with the online platforms aim to address various digital market pain points including an imbalance in income for traditional advertising expenditure between digital platforms and local media to ensure fair compensation for news content creators.

It cited a mandatory news bargaining code in Australia as an example of the importance of fair compensation.

Another key element in the MCMC’s talks with Google and Meta Platforms is tackling online harm including child pornography, misinformation, and promoting or selling illegal substances among others.

The agency is scheduled to hold talks with TikTok.

The Commission and Ministry also detailed a goal to deliver AI regulation which promotes competition, strengthens IP rights and protects the public from online dangers.