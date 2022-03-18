Malaysia MNOs back 5G network plan

The four major mobile operators in Malaysia issued a joint statement strongly backing a government decision to advance a plan for a state-owned entity to build a single 5G wholesale network.

Celcom Axiata, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile voiced support for a cabinet decision taken earlier in the week to continue with the single wholesale network approach to 5G. The operators also welcomed a government offer for them to take up to a 70 per cent equity stake in Digital Nasional, the organisation established to run the network.

The operators explained they will engage with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission, and key industry players on details for implementing the model.

They are committed to “realising the country’s digital ambitions and believe in the benefits that 5G will bring to businesses, customers and government in strengthening Malaysia’s competitiveness in the region”.

The group added a successful 5G deployment needs to be “built on the principles of transparency, sustainability and security”.

In December 2021, the four operators urged the government to set up a second nationwide network.

Telekom Malaysia also backed the plan, explaining in a statement a single wholesale network model will allow operators to focus on investing and developing 5G services. It is finalising a wholesale agreement with Digital Nasional.