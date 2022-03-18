 Malaysia MNOs back 5G network plan - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia MNOs back 5G network plan

18 MAR 2022

The four major mobile operators in Malaysia issued a joint statement strongly backing a government decision to advance a plan for a state-owned entity to build a single 5G wholesale network.

Celcom Axiata, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile voiced support for a cabinet decision taken earlier in the week to continue with the single wholesale network approach to 5G. The operators also welcomed a government offer for them to take up to a 70 per cent equity stake in Digital Nasional, the organisation established to run the network.

The operators explained they will engage with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission, and key industry players on details for implementing the model.

They are committed to “realising the country’s digital ambitions and believe in the benefits that 5G will bring to businesses, customers and government in strengthening Malaysia’s competitiveness in the region”.

The group added a successful 5G deployment needs to be “built on the principles of transparency, sustainability and security”.

In December 2021, the four operators urged the government to set up a second nationwide network.

Telekom Malaysia also backed the plan, explaining in a statement a single wholesale network model will allow operators to focus on investing and developing 5G services. It is finalising a wholesale agreement with Digital Nasional.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Telecom passes peak 5G capex

Malaysia sticks with sole 5G network plan

Telstra chief targets rapid migration off 4G
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association