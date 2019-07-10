Malaysia hits accelerator on data speed plan - Mobile World Live

Malaysian authorities opened a public enquiry into allocating spectrum in three bands considered key to achieving government goals to increase data rates in populated areas over the next five years.

The first of its kind consultation was commenced by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), covering allocation of spectrum in the 700MHz, 2300MHz and 2600MHz bands.

Optimising the use of spectrum is a key element in achieving the targets of the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan, which aims to deliver average data rates of 30Mb/s in 98 per cent of populated areas by 2023.

The inquiry document outlined MCMC’s preliminary positions relating to the proposed optimum bandwidth to be assigned in each spectrum band; the award mechanism; timeline for the process; and broad principles to determine spectrum fees.

In a statement, the regulatory body said the positions outlined are based on the outcome of a study it conducted and are designed to “ensure optimised use of spectrum” through effective allocation strategies.

The consultation closes 30 August.