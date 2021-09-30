Malaysia hails national connectivity gains

Malaysia’s government highlighted significant gains in connectivity since implementing a National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) in September 2020, with mobile broadband speeds increasing and LTE coverage expanding.

In a translated statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) noted average mobile broadband data rates increased from 25Mb/s to 29.1Mb/s at end-August, while 4G coverage in populated areas increased from 91.8 per cent to 94 per cent.

It noted the number of premises covered by fiber-optic networks rose 26.5 per cent to 6.3 million.

Tthe government unveiled the national plan in August 2020. Phase 1 involves deploying up to 1,661 new towers in urban and rural areas.

MCMC stated the connectivity gains were driven by strong support from state governments, local authorities and cooperation by the industry, and the plan achieved all quarterly targets.

The agency noted LTE coverage was strengthened by a mandate to phase out 3G networks by end-2021, freeing up spectrum for 4G services.

Phase two of the programme involves deploying a single 5G network nationwide: Ericsson is contracted to build and manage the wholesale infrastructure.