 Malaysia hails national connectivity gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia hails national connectivity gains

30 SEP 2021

Malaysia’s government highlighted significant gains in connectivity since implementing a National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela) in September 2020, with mobile broadband speeds increasing and LTE coverage expanding.

In a translated statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) noted average mobile broadband data rates increased from 25Mb/s to 29.1Mb/s at end-August, while 4G coverage in populated areas increased from 91.8 per cent to 94 per cent.

It noted the number of premises covered by fiber-optic networks rose 26.5 per cent to 6.3 million.

Tthe government unveiled the national plan in August 2020. Phase 1 involves deploying up to 1,661 new towers in urban and rural areas.

MCMC stated the connectivity gains were driven by strong support from state governments, local authorities and cooperation by the industry, and the plan achieved all quarterly targets.

The agency noted LTE coverage was strengthened by a mandate to phase out 3G networks by end-2021, freeing up spectrum for 4G services.

Phase two of the programme involves deploying a single 5G network nationwide: Ericsson is contracted to build and manage the wholesale infrastructure.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Ericsson talks up Malaysia 5G network benefits

Malaysia ramps rural coverage

GSMA Intelligence cautious on Malaysia 5G strategy
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association