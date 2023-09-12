Malaysia defends Starlink local operations

The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) defended the country awarding a licence to Starlink following a local media report which raised concerns the satellite offering could interfere with telecoms services.

MCMC stated it relies on the ITU’s framework for decision making over spectrum allocation and interference management.

It noted Starlink’s operation in the country is “in line with the international framework”, adding ITU Radio Regulations provide “a global framework for coordinating and regulating” satellite services.

“It clearly outlines protection criteria, including obligations to prevent harmful interference to existing services and the procedures for resolving interference disputes.”

MCMC noted there have been no complaints of interference so far.

Malaysia issued a licence to Starlink in July to deliver internet services to schools and universities in remote areas.

MCMC noted it communicated with “key stakeholders to ensure their concerns and considerations were taken into account” before the licence was granted.