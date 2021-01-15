Malaysia amends national connectivity plan - Mobile World Live

Malaysia’s telecoms regulator revised the scope of a universal service project covering the deployment of public equipment, to speed implementation of the first phase of its National Digital Infrastructure Plan (Jendela).

In a statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said a revised invitation aims to allow more operators to participate in the project, which covers 1,661 locations nationwide. The move replaces a call originally issued in November 2020.

The revision divides the project into two parts, one covering installation of passive infrastructure, the second deployment of active infrastructure and public mobile services.

Interested operators can participate in either part.

The closing date for registering interest is 2 February and the deadline for submitting drafts is 31 March.

Malaysia’s government announced the Jendela plan in August 2020, seeking to first lay a foundation for nationwide broadband coverage and improve LTE service, with a second phase targeting 5G launches.