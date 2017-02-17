English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Malaysia 2016 smartphone shipments fall, rally in Q4

17 FEB 2017

Smartphone shipments in Malaysia dropped year-on-year in 2016 despite the market growing 7.8 per cent in Q4.

The top three players all posted double-digit gains in shipments through 2016, but weak performances by number four Asus and fifth ranked Apple led to a 5.9 per cent drop in shipments to 8.78 million units, according to IDC.

Samsung, on top with a 34 per cent market share (up 7 percentage points year-on-year), saw shipments rise 17 per cent in 2016 to 3.02 million units (see chart, click to enlarge). Oppo, posting the highest growth of 67 per cent, moved into second place with its market share jumping from 5.9 per cent in 2015 to 10.4 per cent last year. Huawei’s shipments increased just 6.6 million to 852,000, but its market share increased by 1.1 points to 9.7 per cent.

Asus, which was number two in 2015 with a near 16 per cent market share, suffered a 43 per cent decline in shipments to 842,000, giving it a 9.6 per cent share. Apple fell to fifth from third in 2015 after shipments fell 17 per cent to 715,000 in 2016. Its market share dropped by 1.2 percentage points to 8.1 per cent.

IDC expects vendors to streamline their model lineups as they attempt to move toward midrange and high-end devices to better manage their resources and stay relevant in the market. Meanwhile, the research firm said low-end devices catered to budget-conscious consumers will mainly be supplied by either operator brands or lesser known brands.

Prices of new releases are forecast to rise due to the impact of the weakening Malaysian ringgit against the US dollar, combined with other rising costs.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Asia Briefs: InMobi to invest $50M in Indonesia, Apple looks to China for next-gen screens & more

China smartphone market gains momentum in Q4

South Korea to raise battery safety standards
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 Preview

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association