HomeAsiaNews

Macau opens 5G tender

04 JUL 2022
5G

The Macau Post and Telecommunications Bureau (CTT) reportedly called on mobile operators to bid for four 5G licences, with commercial services of the next-generation technology expected to start in Q1 2023, nearly three years after operators launched in Hong Kong.

Macau Daily Times reported CTM, SmarTone, 3 Macau and China Telecom have until 12 August to submit bids and detailed network construction plans.

The government set the target for winners to cover 50 per cent of the territory within 12 months of receiving a licence and full coverage within 18 months.

CTM claims its 5G network has been fully operational since June 2021 and pushed the government to hold a tender for the incumbents, the newspaper stated.

Mobile operators in Hong Kong launched 5G services in Q2 2020.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

