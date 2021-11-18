 M1 partners to develop 5G talent - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

M1 partners to develop 5G talent

18 NOV 2021

Singapore operator M1 teamed with Workforce Singapore (WSG) on a government-supported scheme to retrain its workforce to expand the pool of talent with the latest digital skills to support its 5G rollout.

M1 outlined details of the move in a statement, explaining the initiative will offer training developed by the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic, and is part of a larger transformation strategy announced earlier this year.

The operator selected 90 employees, or nearly 10 per cent of its workforce, from core business units to undergo training as part of the government’s Career Conversion Programme for 5G Infocomm Professionals.

Practical training will take between three months and six months, mostly comprising on-the-job projects covering 5G and emerging technologies spanning IoT, cloud engineering and data analytics.

M1 HR director Chan Sock Leng explained a period of “bold changes” sparked by its digital transformation meant “many roles now require our people to be equipped with new digital skills and competencies”.

She added developing talent “is crucial for us to advance and be prepared for the future of the industry”.

Gillian Woo, director of the Creative and Professional Services Division at WSG, added it expects demand for 5G talent to grow as more companies participate in the ecosystem, noting the programme provides a timely opportunity for companies to reskill their employees to back network and technology rollouts.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority launched a programme with the country’s MNOs in 2020 aimed at hiring and reskilling 1,000 professionals.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

SoftBank, Honda test linking 5G, C-V2X

China to triple 5G base station count by 2025

TPG Telecom lights up SA 5G core
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association