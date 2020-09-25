 M1 makes commercial 5G move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

M1 makes commercial 5G move

25 SEP 2020

Singaporean operator M1 appeared to beat its rivals to the punch in launching commercial 5G services on a non-standalone (NSA) network, albeit with a deployment offering limited coverage.

In a statement, M1 said the network covers the central business district, Orchard Road, Suntec City and Marina Bay, with key commercial and residential centres across Singapore scheduled by the year-end. The company said it is on track to start the rollout of its standalone (SA) 5G network in early 2021.

The operator said all customers with compatible devices can access the service, with monthly data plans beginning at SGD15 ($10.91) for a package including 25GB of data.

Its 5G network partner StarHub introduced a trial service in August using the NSA architecture, with plans for a commercial SA launch by mid-2021.

Market leader Singtel launched its NSA 5G network using the 3.5GHz band in selected areas of the city state on 1 September, offering free three-month trials for the first 20,000 customers.

The government awarded licences for two SA 5G networks in April, allocating 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum to the StarHub and M1 joint venture, and Singtel.

Operators are required to cover at least half of Singapore by end-2022.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KDDI, Samsung hail RIC potential in 5G

Rakuten taps Tech Mahindra to boost RCP

Huawei chair tackles US onslaught
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association