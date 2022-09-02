 M1 launches cloud gaming - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

M1 launches cloud gaming

02 SEP 2022

M1 joined a growing list of operators tapping their speedy 5G networks to launch gaming services, with the Singapore-based company introducing an on-demand subscription offering with no contract.

In a statement, the operator explained Zolaz is designed for both ‘mid-core’ and casual gamers. A monthly subscription is SGD14.98 ($10.69). Games are streamed directly to a user’s preferred device without the need for a download and installation, it noted.

CEO Manjot Singh Mann stated cloud gaming has always been a possibility, but its potential has depended on network speeds, data tariffs and latency, adding its 5G network addresses this with its “high speed and low latency, so graphically intensive games can now be seamlessly played on-the-go”.

He added the company is on track to roll out nationwide 5G outdoor coverage by the end of this year.

The government awarded licences for two StandAlone (SA) 5G networks in April 2020, allocating 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum to the StarHub and M1 joint venture, and Singtel.

Making use of Singtel’s newly launched SA 5G network and multi-access edge computing platform, cloud gaming provider Ubitus ran trials in October 2020, claiming to deliver 85 per cent lower latency of between 8ms and 11ms compared with cloud gaming on 4G.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Malaysia 5G wholesale network faces delay

Blog: Flat ARPU fails to dampen enthusiasm for 5G

Maxis, U-Mobile reject offer for minority stakes in DNB
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association