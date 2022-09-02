M1 launches cloud gaming

M1 joined a growing list of operators tapping their speedy 5G networks to launch gaming services, with the Singapore-based company introducing an on-demand subscription offering with no contract.

In a statement, the operator explained Zolaz is designed for both ‘mid-core’ and casual gamers. A monthly subscription is SGD14.98 ($10.69). Games are streamed directly to a user’s preferred device without the need for a download and installation, it noted.

CEO Manjot Singh Mann stated cloud gaming has always been a possibility, but its potential has depended on network speeds, data tariffs and latency, adding its 5G network addresses this with its “high speed and low latency, so graphically intensive games can now be seamlessly played on-the-go”.

He added the company is on track to roll out nationwide 5G outdoor coverage by the end of this year.

The government awarded licences for two StandAlone (SA) 5G networks in April 2020, allocating 100MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum to the StarHub and M1 joint venture, and Singtel.

Making use of Singtel’s newly launched SA 5G network and multi-access edge computing platform, cloud gaming provider Ubitus ran trials in October 2020, claiming to deliver 85 per cent lower latency of between 8ms and 11ms compared with cloud gaming on 4G.