Line Mobile expands into third Asian market

The company behind the popular Line messaging app moved into Taiwan’s telecoms sector offering data and voice services using Far EasTone’s mobile network.

Line Mobile is targeting its MVNO service at price-conscious consumers, offering one-year unlimited data contracts for TWD299 ($10.06), TWD399 and TWD499, with speeds for the two lower priced plans capped at 10Mb/s and 21Mb/s, respectively, Taipei Times reported.

Taiwan is the third market where Line Mobile services are available, following launches in Japan and Thailand through deals with NTT Docomo and dtac respectively.

Roger Chen, general manager of Line Taiwan, said it plans to attract subscribers with promotions including bonus points which can be used to purchase emoji stickers, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported industry insiders don’t expect Line Mobile to significantly impact the country’s top three players. Chunghwa Telecom is the market leader with a 36 per market share, followed by Taiwan Mobile (26 per cent) and Far EasTone (25.6 per cent), Q1 data from GSMA Intelligence shows.

Line is already an established brand in Taiwan, with its messenging service used by 19 million, Taipei Times reported. The country’s population stands at around 23.7 million.