 LG Uplus credits 5G for gains - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus credits 5G for gains

12 MAY 2021

South Korea-based LG Uplus hailed the impact of 5G services on Q1 earnings, with an acceleration in uptake contributing to ongoing ARPU stability.

It added 579,000 5G users compared with 290,000 in Q1 2020, with 1.9 million in the year to end-March for a total of 3.3 million. Total mobile users, excluding MVNO, increased 3.5 per cent to 14.8 million: MVNO users grew 81 per cent to 2.2 million.

LG Uplus highlighted steady revenue growth across all business sectors during the quarter.

Consumer wireless service revenue rose 5.4 per cent year-on-year to KRW1.4 trillion ($1.2 billion) with ARPU flat at KRW30,892. The operator launched a number of new 5G tariffs, including one bundled with LTE and an online-only rate.

Handset revenue was up 1.4 per cent to KRW724.9 billion.

IPTV revenue grew 8.8 per cent to KRW300.7 billion; broadband 11.2 per cent to KRW229.3 billion; and enterprise 9 per cent to KRW341.5 billion.

Net profit grew 35 per cent to KRW200.9 billion, with revenue rising 4 per cent to KRW3.42 trillion.

Capex remained similar at KWR380 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

KT stands by mobile revenue growth target

ICT business gains fuel SKT revenue

AIS top-line grows on device gains
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association