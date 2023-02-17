 LG Uplus triples data security spend - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus triples data security spend

17 FEB 2023

South Korea-based LG Uplus committed to tripling its cybersecurity budget, setting up a monitoring committee and hiring experts to beef up customer data protections, following breaches earlier in the year.

CEO Hwang Hyeon-sik issued an apology and pledged to invest KRW100 billion ($76.9 million) annually to improve its data security capabilities.

After detailing a cyber-safety innovation plan aimed at restoring customer trust, Hwang stated: “I am well aware network and information security are the basis of the telecommunications business.”

The operator will replace USIM cards for all customers to regain their confidence, he said.

A cyberattack in early January exposed data from about 290,000 subscribers, The Korea Herald reported.

The operator said financial information was not leaked, but hackers gained access to customer names, phone numbers, addresses, birth dates and email addresses.

Its network also was disrupted in January and February by suspected distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

LG Uplus, Fanuc partner on factory automation

Optus appoints Deloitte to assess cybersecurity

Fujitsu acquires further security expertise
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association