 LG Uplus steps up 5G open RAN research - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

LG Uplus steps up 5G open RAN research

27 SEP 2022

LG Uplus progressed work to implement open RAN, completing tests of various basic mobile communication functions in conjunction with US companies Ciena and Airspan Networks along with Republic of Ireland-based Druid Software.

The South Korean operator stated features including handover, call processing and multiple terminal access were assessed during testing.

Airspan Networks provided the 5G small cell antenna and base station software, with Druid Software handling the core network element.

Ciena acted as system integrator and provided an edge server to handle the core and base station software.

Lee Sang-heon, head of network advanced development at LG Uplus, explained the testing leaves it ready to deploy commercial 5G small cells based on open RAN standards and vowed the company will “take the lead in R&D” into the broader marketplace.

Along with the basic mobile functions, the companies also proved capabilities around CPU load change of the open RAN distribution unit “in various connection environments”.

LG Uplus added it is now in talks with US-based software specialist Mavenir regarding a potential technical cooperation. The operator also plans to seek out more vendors “and conduct stability verification work” on establishing a South Korean open RAN ecosystem.

